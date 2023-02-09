NBA title odds after the 2023 trade deadline

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline has officially hit and it’s a good time to assess where each team stands when it comes to title odds. Some teams can still add players through the buyout market, but those guys are unlikely to create major changes in the odds table. Here’s a look at championship odds after the trade deadline courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Championship odds 2023

The most obvious jump comes from the Phoenix Suns, who skyrocketed from +1800 to +425 to win the title after landing Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal. The Brooklyn Nets saw their title odds plummet from +600 when they had both Durant and Kyrie Irving to +8000 after trading both stars away.

The Boston Celtics remain atop the odds table at +350 and stayed put on deadline day, adding Mike Muscala as a depth piece. The Milwaukee Bucks, the most serious challengers to Boston, were able to put together a deal for Jae Crowder. The Philadelphia 76ers, another East contender, added Jalen McDaniels to the bench. These three teams will likely be fighting for the East spot in the NBA Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks are intriguing longshots to back at +1600 with the addition of Irving, while the Cleveland Cavaliers (+2200) are popular underdog picks in the East. The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their rotation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, giving the two stars the ammunition they need to pursue a championship. The Lakers aren’t in line with the top teams just yet and are true longshots at +5000, but doubting James usually ends poorly for those that do.

One of the most confusing teams on deadline day was the Golden State Warriors. They added Gary Payton II and dealt James Wiseman, largely to save money on the luxury tax. The defending champions are +1500 and do have some value given their history, but they saw every other contender improve on the court while they sorted out their tax bill. If Stephen Curry can come back healthy quickly, maybe the Warriors can avoid the play-in tournament and set up for another title run.