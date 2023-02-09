Report: Lakers send Thomas Bryant to Nuggets for Davon Reed, second-round picks

The Los Angeles Lakers are sending big man Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. With Jarred Vanderbilt coming into LA’s rotation, Bryant was the odd man out and will now bolster Denver’s frontcourt.

The Lakers are trading Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Fantasy basketball impact

Bryant should be the backup big man for Denver immediately, as the Nuggets were previously rolling with Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan. He provides some bounce for the second unit and is strong on the glass. With Bryant’s departure, both Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura gain value within LA’s rotation. Vanderbilt is likely to get more run with the second unit, but we’ll ultimately have to wait to see how Darvin Ham manages his rotation.

Betting impact

The Nuggets were the favorites to win the West prior to this deal, and it’ll only help their cause. Bryant is a nice filler big man who can take some minutes off Nikola Jokic’s hands in the regular season.