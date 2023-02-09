Report: Blues to trade RW Vladimir Tarasenko to Rangers

The St. Louis Blues are trading RW Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. The All-Star forward waived his no-trade clause to join the Rangers. Tarasenko is in the final year of his contract at an average annual value of $7.5 million.

Seravalli adds that Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola will also be going to the Rangers as part of the trade and forward Sammy Blais will be part of the package that it getting sent to St. Louis. The Blues are also retaining 50% of the salary on Tarasenko in the deal.

A four-time NHL All-Star including this season, Tarasenko, 31, had 10 goals and 19 assists through 38 games with the Blues.

The full details of the trade are yet to be finalized, but Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports that the Blues will get a first-round pick in the transaction.

Tarasenko spent 10-plus season with the Blues, scoring 563 points (262 goals, 291 assists) over that span. He has had six seasons with 30 or more goals and had a career-high 82 points last year. Tarasenko was part of the 2019 Blues team that won the Stanley Cup.

New York (29-14-8) is currently third in the Metropolitan division. The Rangers had Tarasenko as a trade target as far back as the offseason. He will give them another scoring threat among their top six forwards and it’s very possible Tarasenko will be on a line with Artemi Panarin and Mike Zibanejad.

The Rangers are +1600 to win the Stanley Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook.