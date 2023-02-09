Report: Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in 3-team deal with Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have officially given up on the 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman.

The Dubs, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks reportedly made a three-team trade before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline where Golden State shipped Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Saddiq Bey. The Warriors then dealt Bey to the Atlanta Hawks for five second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bey is on the way to Atlanta in multi-team trade, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/i5YKWIpZiv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

After holding onto Wiseman last year despite his inability to stay healthy or crack the rotation, the Warriors finally bit the bullet and unloaded the talented center in a cost-cutting move that gets Golden State under the luxury tax.

With the acquisition of Bey, the Hawks made a cost-cutting move of their own by dealing Justin Holiday and Frank Kamisky to the Houston Rockets for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando, according to Woj.

Will this be the Warriors’ only move or is this a harbinger to something bigger? We’ll find out soon.