Injury status for USC’s Joshua Morgan, Reese Dixon-Waters vs. Oregon on Thursday

The USC Trojans are sit to hit the road for a showdown against the Oregon Ducks at 11 p.m. ET tonight and the status for two of their primary contributors are up in the air for the Pac-12 showdown. Guard Reese Dixon-Waters and forward Joshua Morgan are both listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup with Morgan dealing with an ankle injury while RDW’s injury is undisclosed. Both men miss last Saturday’s victory over Washington and afterwards, head coach Andy Enfield said that he was hopeful that at least one of them would be available for this weekend’s two-game road trip in the state of Oregon.

Dixon-Waters last appeared in the team’s 80-70 victory over Washington State a week ago, logging eight points in 27 minutes of action. The sophomore from Long Beach, CA, has been a solid offensive presence for the Trojans this season, averaging 9.1 points per game. Morgan also last appeared in that win over Wazzu, logging five points in five minutes before exiting with his injury. The senior has been a presence in the paint, averaging 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

USC enters the contest as a 4.5-point road underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 142.5.