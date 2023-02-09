Report: Warriors emerging as contender for Raptors F OG Anunoby

The Golden State Warriors have emerged as serious contenders for Toronto Raptors SF OG Anunoby, per reports. The Warriors struck a three-way deal earlier in the day to send PF James Wiseman out, which may help clear the way to acquire OG from the Raptors, who are looking to sell before the deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Shipping out Wiseman clears $9 million in cap space this season and gets the Dubs out of the rest of his rookie deal next season. The Warriors have a window before Jordan Poole’s extension kicks in next season. Anunoby may be on the best deal in the NBA, signed through this season and next at under $20 million, plus a player option for 2024-25 worth around $19 million.

The Warriors won’t have Stephen Curry through the All-Star break at the least. After that, the Dubs can re-evaluate Curry and see where to go from there. Golden State may be fighting for position in the top-6 in the Western Conference or end up in the play-in tournament. Either way, if the team can acquire OG and get healthy before the playoffs, another championship run would be attainable.