DraftKings live from Radio Row — Sights and Sounds from Thursday

For the first time ever, DraftKings is on Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl with a studio desk and live production complement.

With all of our programs on site, we thought we would bring you some of the sights and sounds from Arizona.

Check it out below along with the upcoming schedule for the rest of the week.

The Sweat

DraftKings hosts Jessie Coffield and Emerson Lotzia were joined by Follow the Money hosts Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard and like everyone else they were talking about the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade.

The guys also wonder if the implosion of the Nets is a sign that the Big Three era of the NBA might be winding down.

Of course, they also talked Sunday’s Big Game. Thay includes which way they’re leaning when it comes to Chiefs-Eagles.

VSiN’s Mike Lombardi also joined the show and discussed his early lean for the Big Game.

Lombardi also weighed in on the rumored rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and whether it was overblown.

The Sweat will still air during normal programming hours on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

The Ross Tucker Podcast

Ross Tucker was joined by Greg Cosell to break down the key matchups in Super Bowl LVII.

On today's show, @gregcosell joins @RossTuckerNFL to break down all of the key matchups in Super Bowl LVII.https://t.co/L1BcsBqdkr pic.twitter.com/3S2tneAEaz — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 9, 2023

Cosell had some interesting thoughts on the Chiefs’ offense.

This Chiefs offense is not what you think it is. Allow @GregCosell to explain: pic.twitter.com/0kNvFZQhyb — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 9, 2023

Fans will be able to tune in on the Ross Tucker YouTube channel and wherever fans listen to podcasts.

God Bless Football

ESPN’s Steve Levy asked Stugotz a very important question.

Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith also stopped by.

Steven A. stopped by and showed Stugotz some love ...

The Goat has entered the building #GodBlessFootball @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/wN81oBbapE — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 9, 2023

... And also drew quite the crowd.

Even on Radio Row, Stugotz had to weigh in on the big KD trade.

“Kevin Durant has mismanaged his entire career.” - @Stugotz790 #SuperBowlWeek pic.twitter.com/MfCz0FEifN — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 9, 2023

The show can be downloaded wherever fans listen to podcasts and on the LeBatard Show YouTube channel.

Follow The Money

The Ringer’s Ben Solak joined Follow the money to discuss some of his favorite player props for the Big Game.

What player props stick out to @BenjaminSolak? He joined @MitchMossRadio & @paulyhoward on #FollowTheMoney to talk about the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles.



Need more big game insight?https://t.co/L5VFZ3td6h pic.twitter.com/sXTkLyaRAm — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 9, 2023

The guys were also joined by Tony Rizzo to discuss whether Cleveland sports teams are cursed.

Are Cleveland sports teams cursed? @TheRealTRizzo joined #FollowTheMoney with @MitchMossRadio & @paulyhoward to talk about some of Ohio’s darkest moments in sports.



Need any insight on the big game?https://t.co/L5VFZ3tKVP pic.twitter.com/MeU6fBYkMM — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 9, 2023

The Lombardi Line

Sports radio legend Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo joined Mike Lombardi to discuss his thoughts on the Big Game.

Today on #LombardiLine at the #SuperBowl radio row, @MadDogUnleashed joined @mlombardiNFL and @TheWrapRadio to break down which side the Mad Dog is betting for this upcoming Super Bowl Sunday.



For more, go to https://t.co/raSopLbH7y pic.twitter.com/i5mJqNe6nZ — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 9, 2023

Comedian Frank Caliendo also dropped by, bringing with him his many famous impressions.

Wednesday, February 8th through Friday, February 10th, former NFL General Manager and VSiN host Michael Lombardi will join co-host Patrick Meagher to deliver analysis and original takes before Sunday’s game.

DraftKings Radio Row Schedule

All times in Mountain Time and schedule subject to change.

Friday, February 10 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard 9-10 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher Noon-1 p.m. God Bless Football Stugotz and Billy Gil 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Matt Brown 4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King

