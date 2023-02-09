LeBron James OUT Thursday vs. Bucks with ankle injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a flurry of moves at the trade deadline but that is going to cost them Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Making matters worse is the absence of LeBron James, who will be sitting this contest due to an ankle injury.

LeBron James injury updates

James has been nursing this injury for a while and has played through the pain. However, the Lakers don’t have many players available for this contest and were likely to lose even if James was in the lineup. It’s a chance for LA to give James some much-needed rest ahead of the final push for the season.

Fantasy basketball impact

With James out, look for Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker and Anthony Davis to be the key players in this Lakers offense. Walker and Reaves will probably handle the ball more, even with Dennis Schroder set to start at point guard.

Betting impact

The Lakers were sizable underdogs even with James in the lineup. Without him, it’s good to back Milwaukee here.