Report: Oklahoma and Texas reach exit agreement with the Big 12

The long saga between Oklahoma, Texas, and the Big 12 is coming to an end.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that the Big 12, the Oklahoma Sooners, and the Texas Longhorns have reached an exit agreement that will allow for the two schools to officially join the SEC in 2024. The news comes just days after ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the effort for the two schools to leave a year earlier than their scheduled departure in 2025. With the exit now smoothened out, UT and OU will owe a combined $100 million to the other eight Big 12 schools they are leaving behind.

More to come.