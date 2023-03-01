Where is the World Baseball Classic located?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will begin on March 8 and run through March 21. This year, the number of teams competing was upped from 16 to 20. There are still four pools that the countries are divided into, with each having a host team/city. The quarterfinal games will all take place at the host cities' fields, with the semifinals and the final being held at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

2023 World Baseball Classic locations

Pool A is hosted by Chinese Taipei. Games will be played at Taichung Stadium in Taiwan starting on March 8. Pool B will be hosted by Japan, who won the first two World Baseball Classics. The Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, will be the location for Pool B’s quarterfinal games starting on March 9.

Pool C will be hosted by the United States, which won the last WBC in 2017. The quarterfinal matchups will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, starting on March 11. Finally, Puerto Rico will be the host of Pool D. They are back-to-back runner-ups and hope for better luck as Pool D’s games will be held at LoanDepot Park also starting on March 11.