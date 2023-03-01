What February 28 results mean for Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Boise State, others in 2023 bracketology

We’ve made it to March with plenty of storylines to watch down the stretch before Selection Sunday. Below is a look at Tuesday night’s results that may have an impact on the NCAA Tournament bracket. We’ll use Joe Lunardi’s most recent Bracketology update on ESPN.

Key games for bracketology

Iowa 90, Indiana 68

The Iowa Hawkeyes followed a miracle overtime win over the Michigan State Spartans this past weekend with an impressive 90-68 road victory against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday night. Iowa was flirting with becoming a bubble team following consecutive losses a few weeks ago, but the Hawkeyes may have locked up a tourney spot. On the other side, Indiana was a No. 4 seed in the latest update, and this was certainly a letdown coming off an impressive road win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Kansas 67, Texas Tech 63

The Kansas Jayhawks remain entrenched as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and it feels like it would be a bit surprising if the defending champs don’t open as one of the top four teams in March Madness. The Texas Tech Red Raiders were desperate for a victory, and they probably needed to pull off this upset to stay in the mix for a potential tourney bid.

Bubble Watch

Boise State 66, San Diego State 60

The San Diego State Aztecs opened the day as a No. 5 seed in the latest Bracketology, and this isn’t a loss that is likely to drop them down all that much. This is a much bigger deal for the Boise State Broncos, which are fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives at this point. They entered the night in the “last four in” category, and this victory could play a significant role in what happens on Selection Sunday.