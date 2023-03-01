Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Southland Conference Tournament

The Southland Conference Tournament will be held from March 5 to March 8 at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The eight-team bracket will take place in a ladder format. The top-two seeded teams will get a bye to the semifinals, while seeds 3 and 4 get a bye to the second round. Seeds 5 through 8 will play in the first round. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and will likely be the only team from Southland to make it to the Big Dance.

2023 Southland Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 5 Opening Round

Game 1: No. 8 McNeese State vs. No. 5 Texas A&M-Commerce, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 New Orleans vs. No. 6 Houston Christian, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 6 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 4 Nicholls, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 3 Southeastern Louisiana, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 7 Semifinals

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Northwestern State, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 8 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Southland Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook