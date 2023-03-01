Full schedule, bracket for 2023 Southland Conference Tournament

The Southland Conference Tournament will be held from March 5 to March 8 at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The eight-team bracket will take place in a ladder format. The top-two seeded teams will get a bye to the semifinals, while seeds 3 and 4 get a bye to the second round. Seeds 5 through 8 will play in the first round. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and will likely be the only team from Southland to make it to the Big Dance.
2023 Southland Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 5 Opening Round
Game 1: No. 8 McNeese State vs. No. 5 Texas A&M-Commerce, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 7 New Orleans vs. No. 6 Houston Christian, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
March 6 Quarterfinals
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 4 Nicholls, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 3 Southeastern Louisiana, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
March 7 Semifinals
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Northwestern State, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+
March 8 Championship
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:00 p.m., ESPN2