Which OLs were invited, who is attending 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will take place this week from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., from Monday, Feb. 27 to Monday, March 6. This year’s offensive line prospects will begin with registration and orientation on Wednesday, March 1, and end with the bench press on Monday, March 6.
The linemen will participate in on-field workout drills on Sunday, March 5. Like every other position, these will include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, and shuttle drill among other drills specifically pertaining to their position.
Here is the full list of offensive line prospects who have been invited to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
2023 NFL Combine invites: OLs
- Alan Ali, TCU
- Jake Andrews, Troy
- Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon
- Steve Avila, TCU
- Henry Bainivalu, Washington
- TJ Bass, Oregon
- Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
- Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas
- Anthony Bradford, LSU
- Nick Broeker, Mississippi
- McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga
- Braeden Daniels, Utah
- Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
- Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
- Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Alex Forsyth, Oregon
- Blake Freeland, BYU
- Jon Gaines II, UCLA
- Connor Galvin, Baylor
- Richard Gouraige, Florida
- Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina
- Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
- Ryan Hayes, Michigan
- Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
- Brent Laing, Minnesota-Duluth
- Tashawn Manning, Kentucky
- Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
- Warren McClendon, Georgia
- Jordan McFadden, Clemson
- Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
- John Ojukwu, Boise State
- Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
- Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
- Asim Richards, North Carolina
- Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
- John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
- Juice Scruggs, Penn State
- Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
- Tyler Steen, Alabama
- Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
- Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
- O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
- Andrew Vorhees, USC
- Dalton Wagner, Arkansas
- Carter Warren, Pittsburgh
- Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- Luke Wypler, Ohio State