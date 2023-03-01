Which OLs were invited, who is attending 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will take place this week from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., from Monday, Feb. 27 to Monday, March 6. This year’s offensive line prospects will begin with registration and orientation on Wednesday, March 1, and end with the bench press on Monday, March 6.

The linemen will participate in on-field workout drills on Sunday, March 5. Like every other position, these will include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, and shuttle drill among other drills specifically pertaining to their position.

Here is the full list of offensive line prospects who have been invited to participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

2023 NFL Combine invites: OLs