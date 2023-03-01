Which RBs were invited, who is attending NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place this week from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., from Monday, Feb. 27 to Monday, March 6. Running backs will do their measurements and on-field workout on Sunday, March 5, and will conclude with the bench press on Monday, March 6.

The backs’ on-field workout will consist of the 40-yard dash, broad jump, vertical jump, three-cone drill, and shuttle drill, as well as other position-specific workouts. The 40-yard dash time has typically been thought of as the most important drill for draft stock.

2023 NFL Combine invites: RBs