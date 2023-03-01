NFL Scouting Combine schedule 2023: OLs arrival, drill dates, times

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine returns this week. The event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., taking place from Monday, Feb. 27 to Monday, March 6.

The combine schedule will be staggered between position groups. with each group having its own set times for interviews, exams, and on-field drills. This year’s offensive line prospects will begin with registration and orientation on Wednesday, March 1, and end with the bench press on Monday, March 6.

The linemen will participate in on-field workout drills on Sunday, March 5. These will include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, and shuttle drill among other drills specifically pertaining to their position.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine: OLs schedules

Wednesday, March 1

Registration

Orientation

Team interviews

Thursday, March 2

Pre-Exam

NFLPA meeting

Team interviews

Friday, March 3

General medical exam

Pre-ordered studies

Team interviews

Saturday, March 4

Ortho Exams

Media interviews (8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Team interviews

Sunday, March 5

Measurements

On-field workouts (1 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Monday, March 6

Bench Press

Depart Indianapolis