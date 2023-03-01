NFL Scouting Combine schedule 2023: RBs arrival, drill dates, times

The 2023 NFL Combine returns this week. The event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Monday, February 27 to Monday, March 6.

The combine schedule will be staggered between position groups. with each group having its own set times for interviews, exams, and on-field drills. This year’s running back prospects will go through registration and orientation on Wednesday, March 1, but will not do on-field drills until Sunday, March 5. Those on-field drills will include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, and shuttle drill among other position-specific drills.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine: RB schedules

Wednesday, March 1

Registration

Orientation

Team Interviews

Thursday, March 2

Pre-Exam

NFLPA Meeting

Team Interviews

Friday, March 3

General Medical Exam

Pre-Ordered Studies

Team Interviews

Saturday, March 4

Ortho Exams

Media Interviews (8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Team Interviews

Sunday, March 5

Measurements

On-Field Workouts (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Monday, March 6

Bench Press

Depart Indianapolis