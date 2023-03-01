When is the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline?

The final sprint toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs has begun and prospective playoff teams are trying to do anything to bolster their rosters for the stretch run. Expect major moves that could shift the balance of power in the NHL as the trade deadline approaches on Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

2023 NHL Trade Deadline

Date: Friday, March 3, 3 p.m. ET

Several stars have already been dealt with the New York City area being a popular trade destination. The New York Islanders got the party started on January 30 when they acquired forward Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks a couple of days before the All-Star Game. Horvat subsequently signed an eight-year, $68 million contract extension with his new team.

The New York Rangers were next when they added forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues on February 9. St. Louis continued to be sellers when it traded captain Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 17. O’Reilly, who led the Blues to a Stanley Cup in 2019 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy, has already gotten to a hot start with his new team, scoring a hat trick on February 21 against the Buffalo Sabres.

After the trades Toronto is now +850 to win the Stanley Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook and the Rangers are +1300.

There will be several more deals happening over the next week, but the key name to look for is Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane. Kane, 34, is in the final year of an eight-year, $84 million contract. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has a full no-trade clause, so he would have to approve any deal that’s made. Kane, who recorded a hat trick in a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs last Sunday, isn’t guaranteed to approve anything, but the Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are among the teams that are most interested and have the assets to make a deal.