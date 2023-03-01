 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking Wide Receivers heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

We rank the 2023 draft prospects at WR ahead of the Combine.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game&nbsp;Fiesta Bowl Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The path to the 2023 NFL Draft will cross a major checkpoint with the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from Feb. 28 to March 6.

The offensive position that typically garners the most selections in a given draft is wide receiver and if recent years are any indication, at least a few of this year’s prospects will make an immediate impact for a few fortunate franchises.

Leading the top of this year’s WR class is TCU’s Quentin Johnston, who is projected as an early-to-mid first-rounder after helping the Horned Frogs get to the College Football Playoff Championship Game. He was a big-play threat all throughout the 2022 campaign, hauling in 60 receptions for 1,069 yards, and six touchdowns. At 6’4”, 215 pounds, his combination of size and speed makes him a vertical, downfield threat with the potential to “Moss” cornerbacks left and right.

Following Johnston in the list of potential first-round wideouts are USC’s Jordan Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Boston College’s Zay Flowers. Addison won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award at Pitt before transferring to USC, where he had a productive year with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback. Smith-Njigba made his name in 2021 when impressively set the Big Ten’s single-season receiving yards record while sharing the room with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. He was sidelined for virtually the entire 2022 season with a hamstring injury, hence why he’s being projected as a late-first-rounder. Meanwhile, Flowers flew under the radar at BC and finished his career off with 1,077 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

The next tier is loaded with talented wideouts who could have their names called on Day 2, notably the Tennessee duo of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. Hyatt in particular was an explosive force for the Vols in 2022 and his 1,276-yard, 15-touchdown season earned him the Biletnikoff Award. Also leading this group is North Carolina’s Josh Downs, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Tar Heels.

A few sleepers and potential Day 3 picks that you should keep your eyes out for are Maryland’s Jacob Copeland, Houston’s Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson among others.

2023 WR Draft Rankings

Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
1 Quentin Johnston WR TCU 12
2 Jordan Addison WR USC 14
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 22
4 Zay Flowers WR Boston College 31
5 Josh Downs WR North Carolina 39
6 Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee 43
7 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee 46
8 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU 59
9 Rashee Rice WR SMU 70
10 Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia 74
11 Charlie Jones WR Purdue 78
12 A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest 79
13 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma 83
14 Jonathan Mingo WR Ole Miss 103
15 Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland 129
16 Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton 134
17 Jayden Reed WR Michigan State 140
18 Xavier Gipson WR Stephen F. Austin 141
19 Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M 149
20 Jacob Copeland WR Maryland 153
21 Josh Vann WR South Carolina 159
22 Ronnie Bell WR Michigan 162
23 Jake Bobo WR UCLA 166
24 Elijah Higgins WR Stanford 167
25 Derius Davis WR TCU 179
26 Joseph Ngata WR Clemson 180
27 Malik Heath WR Ole Miss 185
28 Kearis Jackson WR Georgia 189
29 Justin Shorter WR Florida 194
30 Puka Nacua WR BYU 200
31 Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati 209
32 Grant DuBose WR Charlotte 219
33 Tre Tucker WR Cincinnati 225
34 Nathaniel Dell WR Houston 229
35 Michael Wilson WR Stanford 240
36 Jalen Wayne WR South Alabama 246
37 Michael Jefferson WR Louisiana 249
38 Trey Palmer WR Nebraska 256
39 Jaray Jenkins WR LSU 267
40 Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State 271
41 Keylon Stokes WR Tulsa 274
42 Antoine Green WR North Carolina 288
43 Fotis Kokosioulis WR Fordham 292
44 Jadakis Bonds WR Hampton 298

