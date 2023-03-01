NFL Draft prospects: Ranking Wide Receivers heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

The path to the 2023 NFL Draft will cross a major checkpoint with the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from Feb. 28 to March 6.

The offensive position that typically garners the most selections in a given draft is wide receiver and if recent years are any indication, at least a few of this year’s prospects will make an immediate impact for a few fortunate franchises.

Leading the top of this year’s WR class is TCU’s Quentin Johnston, who is projected as an early-to-mid first-rounder after helping the Horned Frogs get to the College Football Playoff Championship Game. He was a big-play threat all throughout the 2022 campaign, hauling in 60 receptions for 1,069 yards, and six touchdowns. At 6’4”, 215 pounds, his combination of size and speed makes him a vertical, downfield threat with the potential to “Moss” cornerbacks left and right.

Following Johnston in the list of potential first-round wideouts are USC’s Jordan Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Boston College’s Zay Flowers. Addison won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award at Pitt before transferring to USC, where he had a productive year with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback. Smith-Njigba made his name in 2021 when impressively set the Big Ten’s single-season receiving yards record while sharing the room with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. He was sidelined for virtually the entire 2022 season with a hamstring injury, hence why he’s being projected as a late-first-rounder. Meanwhile, Flowers flew under the radar at BC and finished his career off with 1,077 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

The next tier is loaded with talented wideouts who could have their names called on Day 2, notably the Tennessee duo of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. Hyatt in particular was an explosive force for the Vols in 2022 and his 1,276-yard, 15-touchdown season earned him the Biletnikoff Award. Also leading this group is North Carolina’s Josh Downs, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Tar Heels.

A few sleepers and potential Day 3 picks that you should keep your eyes out for are Maryland’s Jacob Copeland, Houston’s Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson among others.