NFL Draft prospects: Ranking RB heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

The path to the 2023 NFL Draft will cross a major checkpoint with the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 to March 6.

Running back remains a vital commodity for offenses even as we’ve seen fewer and fewer of them taken with premium draft picks. Recent history indicates that every season, at least one tailback will break out for 1,000 yards in their rookie season while others will make significant impacts for their respective franchises. For this draft class, there are a handful of prospects who could very well fit that mold.

Leading this year’s RB class is Texas’ Bijan Robinson, who could very well be the only tailback to be taken in the first round. Coming out of high school as a highly touted five-star prospect, he lived up to the hype of being the next great Longhorns running back in his three seasons in Austin, TX. After crossing 1,000 rushing yards in 2021, he broke off 1,580 yards on 6.1 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns in 2022, numbers that earned him the Doak Walker Award. At 6’0”, 222 pounds, he has the potential to be a three-down running back with the ability to help out some in the passing game.

Sitting behind Robinson as a potential early-second rounder is Jahmyr Gibbs, who began his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama in 2022. He displayed his abilities as both a runner and pass catcher for the Crimson Tide, rushing for 926 yards on the ground, catching 44 passes for 444 yards through the air, and accounting for 10 touchdowns on the year. Also being projected as a second-round pick is Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, who is gunning for a 40-yard dash time in the 4.2’s at the combine. The 5’9”, 185-pound scat back is the speed demon of this class and broke off 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns for the Aggies in 2022.

Of course, we’ve seen late-round and even undrafted running backs make significant impacts in recent years and any number of under-the-radar prospects could be making a name for themselves as a rookie. TCU’s Kendre Miller, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, and Tulane’s Tyjae Spears are just three of several names to keep your eyes out for heading into the draft season as this could be a really special running back class.