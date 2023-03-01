 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking RB heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

We rank the 2023 draft prospects at RB ahead of the Combine.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Aaron Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The path to the 2023 NFL Draft will cross a major checkpoint with the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 to March 6.

Running back remains a vital commodity for offenses even as we’ve seen fewer and fewer of them taken with premium draft picks. Recent history indicates that every season, at least one tailback will break out for 1,000 yards in their rookie season while others will make significant impacts for their respective franchises. For this draft class, there are a handful of prospects who could very well fit that mold.

Leading this year’s RB class is Texas’ Bijan Robinson, who could very well be the only tailback to be taken in the first round. Coming out of high school as a highly touted five-star prospect, he lived up to the hype of being the next great Longhorns running back in his three seasons in Austin, TX. After crossing 1,000 rushing yards in 2021, he broke off 1,580 yards on 6.1 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns in 2022, numbers that earned him the Doak Walker Award. At 6’0”, 222 pounds, he has the potential to be a three-down running back with the ability to help out some in the passing game.

Sitting behind Robinson as a potential early-second rounder is Jahmyr Gibbs, who began his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama in 2022. He displayed his abilities as both a runner and pass catcher for the Crimson Tide, rushing for 926 yards on the ground, catching 44 passes for 444 yards through the air, and accounting for 10 touchdowns on the year. Also being projected as a second-round pick is Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, who is gunning for a 40-yard dash time in the 4.2’s at the combine. The 5’9”, 185-pound scat back is the speed demon of this class and broke off 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns for the Aggies in 2022.

Of course, we’ve seen late-round and even undrafted running backs make significant impacts in recent years and any number of under-the-radar prospects could be making a name for themselves as a rookie. TCU’s Kendre Miller, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, and Tulane’s Tyjae Spears are just three of several names to keep your eyes out for heading into the draft season as this could be a really special running back class.

2023 RB Draft Rankings

Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
1 Bijan Robinson RB Texas 9
2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 24
3 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M 52
4 Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA 96
5 DeWayne McBride RB UAB 108
6 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky 118
7 Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia 126
8 Kendre Miller RB TCU 135
9 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse 148
10 Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh 154
11 Zach Evans RB Ole Miss 157
12 Tank Bigsby RB Auburn 165
13 Tyjae Spears RB Tulane 172
14 Chase Brown RB Illinois 173
15 Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State 193
16 Roschon Johnson RB Texas 207
17 Lew Nichols III RB Central Michigan 224
18 Travis Dye RB USC 227
19 Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota 233
20 Eric Gray RB Oklahoma 239
21 Camerun Peoples RB Appalachian State 244
22 Tiyon Evans RB Louisville 254
23 Evan Hull RB Northwestern 261
24 Jaleel McLaughlin RB Youngstown State 306
25 Josh Davis RB Weber State 307

More From DraftKings Nation