NFL Draft prospects: Ranking TE heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

We rank the 2023 draft prospects at POS ahead of the Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up before a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on November 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Combine is here. This is a prime opportunity for prospects to impress NFL coaches and execs ahead of the draft in April. Tight ends will be paired up with the quarterbacks and wide receivers on Saturday, March 4. We haven’t seen multiple tight ends taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2019, but could this year.

The leading tight end on draft boards is Michael Mayer from Notre Dame. He spent three years with the Fighting Irish and played in 36 career games. Mayer had 180 receptions for 2,099 yards with 18 touchdowns in his career.

While it feels like Mayer is in a tier by himself, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other top talents in the position. The second tier sees Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Georgia’s Darnell Washington, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta. Kincaid could be taken toward the latter part of the first round, while the others could hear their names called in the second round.

The third tier of tight ends consists of Cameron Latu, Lule Schoonmaker, Tucker Kraft and Josh Whyle. All of these tight ends should be able to slot in as depth pieces on NFL rosters that can use a bit of professional development. The rest of the tight ends could use solid combine performances to move up draft boards but likely will be practice squad members for their rookie year if they crack a roster.

TE rankings ahead of 2023 NFL Combine

Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
1 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame 11
2 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah 32
3 Darnell Washington TE Georgia 47
4 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State 53
5 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa 58
6 Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State 60
7 Cameron Latu TE Alabama 86
8 Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan 92
9 Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati 102
10 Davis Allen TE Clemson 158
11 Will Mallory TE Miami 199
12 Payne Durham TE Purdue 208
13 Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion 228
14 Brayden Willis TE Oklahoma 245
15 Ben Sims TE Baylor 255
16 Ryan Miller TE Furman 262
17 Leonard Taylor TE Cincinnati 266
18 Kyle Patterson TE Air Force 308

