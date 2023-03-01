2023 NFL Scouting Combine: QBs to watch

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is upon us and all eyes are on the quarterbacks. If the Chicago Bears do, indeed, trade back, it is all but certain a signal caller will be taken with the top pick. The question is: who will that QB be? And in what order will the QBs be selected after that?

There are four quarterbacks expected to go early in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson. But who among that group is trending up and down? Here’s a look at each player’s stock entering the Combine.

Who to watch at the NFL Combine: Quarterbacks trending up

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Richardson has undoubtedly improved his stock the most since the college football season ended. His No. 1 overall pick odds have improved dramatically, perhaps signaling the possibility that his big arm talent may soon impress scouts in the same way it did for Zach Wilson a couple of years ago. While his actual play at Florida was shaky at times last year, his measurables (6’ 4” 231 lbs. with speed) and big-play ability may yet make a team fall in love.

Stroud has long been thought of as 1B to Bryce Young, but his play in the College Football Playoff semifinals definitely narrowed the gap. Although his Buckeyes lost to eventual national champion Georgia, he showed a scrambling ability that upped his stock. While it still seems like he may be slightly behind Young, he is in a position where a great combine and post-combine workout showing could vault him to the top pick in the Draft.

QBs trending down ahead of NFL Draft

Bryce Young, Alabama

It is hard to say Young is “trending down” when he is still the consensus No. 1 overall pick, but his stranglehold of that distinction has weakened in the last few months. It no longer seems like a sure thing. Young also will not throw at the Combine, so it opens the door for one of the other QBs to wow scouts before the Pro Day circuit kicks off.

Will Levis, Kentucky

Levis seemed like the wild card, high-upside pick trending toward being a top-five pick late in the college football season. It seems, however, that scouting reports have cooled a bit on Levis as he now projects toward the back of the top 10, if not later. Of course, his big arm could change all that at the Combine, but based on where he stands right now, he seems like a clear No. 4 out of the top four quarterbacks available in this year’s Draft.