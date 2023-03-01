Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, March 1

We’ve got nine games on Wednesday’s slate to kick off March, which means plenty of chances for bettors to grab player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid over 41.5 points + rebounds vs. Heat (-105)

Embiid’s double-double prop comes in at -230, and he’s hit that in four straight games. He’s gone over this line in three of the last four, with the under coming most recently against this Heat team Monday. Look for the Sixers big man to get some payback Wednesday with a massive game.

Darius Garland over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Celtics (+115)

The Cavaliers point guard remains underrated as a perimeter threat. In his last 12 games, he’s hitting 50.8% of his shots from deep and has gone over this line seven times. Three of his five unders came with two made triples. Even though the Celtics present a tough matchup, Garland should have enough volume and efficiency to pay off on this prop.

Jalen Brunson under 5.5 assists vs. Nets (-105)

This seems risky, but Brunson has actually gone under this total in each of his matchups against Brooklyn this season. He’s also gone under this line in his last two games, and six of his last eight. The Knicks point guard is having a phenomenal season but look for him to stay under this assist line Wednesday night.