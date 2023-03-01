NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 1

The NBA has nine games on its Wednesday night slate, providing a bunch of options across the league when assembling your DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

James Wiseman, Detroit Pistons, $4,800

Wiseman earned his second consecutive start on Monday against the Hornets, putting up 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds in his best performance yet in a Pistons uniform. He racked up 32.35 fantasy points at DraftKings, marking his third straight game with at least 21 DKFP. As long as he can stay healthy, he should see increased playing time and bigger contributions going forward which means obviously his price will keep rising. Grab him as a value play while you still can.

Hamidou Diallo, Detroit Pistons, $4,600

Staying with the Pistons, Diallo put up his best offensive performance of the season against the Hornets on Monday as well, with 23 points, three rebounds, and two assists for 35.25 DKFP. He should continue to see an increased workload and if you don’t want to take two Pistons players, you can at least save a little salary cap space by going with Diallo over Wiseman for tonight’s slate.

Willy Hernangomez, New Orleans Pelicans, $3,800

Hernangomez has seen some increased time on the floor and has put it some solid performances. He put up 25 DKFP against the Knicks on Saturday, and unless Valanciunas comes back for tonight’s matchup against the Blazers, expect Hernangomez to rack up some decent numbers with Larry Nance Jr. still out.