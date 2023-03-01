Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) will attempt to make a statement Wednesday evening when they face the Boston Celtics (44-18) in a matchup of two Eastern Conference contenders. Cleveland has won both previous meetings this season, and both games went to overtime. The Cavaliers enter this contest on a win after dropping three in a row, while the Celtics attempt to bounce back from a loss after previously winning three in a row.

The Cavaliers are intact on the injury front. Jaylen Brown returns for Boston after missing Monday’s game for personal reasons. Mike Muscala is questionable for the Celtics.

Boston is a 5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 218.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +5

Cleveland is actually a bad road team, holding a 13-18 mark away from home. The Cavaliers are also 3-9 ATS as the away underdog. However, this team has already taken down the Celtics twice this season and both games went to overtime. This should be a tight contest which could come down to the final possession. The Celtics are a strong home team, boasting a 18-13 ATS record as the home favorite. They’ll likely win this game but the Cavaliers should keep it close.

Over/Under: Over 218

Both previous meetings went over this total, although the extra period might have something to do with that. The Cavaliers went under in their last game but had four straight overs prior to that. The Celtics went under in their last two games but had five straight overs prior to that. With a low total, the over is the play Wednesday.