Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers (39-21) will meet the Miami Heat (33-29) once again Wednesday after the two sides squared off Monday. The Heat won that contest 101-99, snapping their four-game losing streak. The 76ers will hope to avoid a three-game skid and try to get a little payback.

Philadelphia is intact on the injury front. Kyle Lowry remains out for the Heat, while Kevin Love is probable and Max Strus is questionable.

The 76ers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 216.

76ers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -2

Despite a win two nights ago, the Heat are due for a regression here. Miami is not a good team at home this season, holding a 8-19-2 ATS mark in South Beach. The Heat do hold a 2-1 ATS mark as a home underdog but look for the 76ers to storm back in this one. Philadelphia is 9-7 ATS as a road favorite and 11-9 ATS after a loss. The Sixers’ stars should propel them to a win tonight.

Over/Under: Under 216

We saw the total go well under this number two nights ago and that familiarity should lead to a similar outcome Wednesday. The Heat remain a top defensive team in the league, and the 76ers have shored up on that side this season. Take the under, even with a low total.