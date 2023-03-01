 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Heat on Wednesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat react during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center on February 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers (39-21) will meet the Miami Heat (33-29) once again Wednesday after the two sides squared off Monday. The Heat won that contest 101-99, snapping their four-game losing streak. The 76ers will hope to avoid a three-game skid and try to get a little payback.

Philadelphia is intact on the injury front. Kyle Lowry remains out for the Heat, while Kevin Love is probable and Max Strus is questionable.

The 76ers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 216.

76ers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -2

Despite a win two nights ago, the Heat are due for a regression here. Miami is not a good team at home this season, holding a 8-19-2 ATS mark in South Beach. The Heat do hold a 2-1 ATS mark as a home underdog but look for the 76ers to storm back in this one. Philadelphia is 9-7 ATS as a road favorite and 11-9 ATS after a loss. The Sixers’ stars should propel them to a win tonight.

Over/Under: Under 216

We saw the total go well under this number two nights ago and that familiarity should lead to a similar outcome Wednesday. The Heat remain a top defensive team in the league, and the 76ers have shored up on that side this season. Take the under, even with a low total.

More From DraftKings Nation