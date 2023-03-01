Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets (34-27) and New York Knicks (36-27) renew their rivalry Wednesday night with both teams trending in opposite directions. The Nets have lost their last three games as they try to find an identity after trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, while the Knicks are on a six-game winning streak.

Ben Simmons continues to be sidelined for the Nets with knee soreness. The Knicks are intact on the injury front.

The Knicks are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 223.

Nets vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -7.5

The Knicks won by 18 points in the last meeting between these two teams, which is the most representative of where they stand at the moment. The Nets have been resilient but haven’t quite clicked yet as a group and it’s showed. Meanwhile, New York is firing on all cylinders and just took down the Celtics Monday. Even with the Knicks having a poor home record, this is a game they should win and cover with no problems.

Over/Under: Over 223

The Knicks are tied for eighth in the league in points per game over the last five contests, so they could do enough damage on their own to hit the over. The Nets have some firepower offensively, and they have usually done enough to help overs hit. New York is 3-3 to the over during the win streak, while Brooklyn has gone over in three of its last five games. Take the over Wednesday.