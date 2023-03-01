Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Thunder on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-33) will play the last of a three-game road trip when they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-33) at Paycom Center on Wednesday night. The Lakers are coming off a 121-109 loss to the Grizzlies while the Thunder lost their fourth straight as they fell 123-117 to the Kings on Tuesday night. Tonight’s tip is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle, protocols) is likely out for this game, while the Lakers will be missing LeBron James (foot), D’Angelo Russell (ankle), and Anthony Davis (foot).

The Thunder are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -195 on the moneyline. The Lakers come in at +165 while the point total is set at 227.5.

Lakers vs. Thunder, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -4.5

Although OKC will be without its best player, the Lakers will be missing their three heaviest hitters on the court and will certainly feel those absences. The Lakers’ loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday night snapped a three-game winning streak as they’ve been inching closer to the No. 10 spot, sitting just one game back from the Pelicans.

The Thunder have lost their last four and haven’t covered the spread since February 15 against the Rockets, but going up against a severely hampered Lakers team at home should be enough for them to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

While both teams are ranked fairly high as far as pace across the league, they’ve both finished under the total in the majority of their games recently, with both teams going 2-4 to the over in their last six games. With both sides missing some key offensive pieces, take the under as the safe play.