Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers on Wednesday

The New Orleans Pelicans (30-32) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (29-32) at Moda Center on Wednesday night. It’s the second game between these sides this season, with the Blazers taking the first one 106-95 back on November 10. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Jonas Valanciunas (calf) and Josh Richardson (quad) are both listed as questionable for the Pels ahead of tonight’s game, while the Blazers don’t have any new day-to-day injuries to report.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Trail Blazers listed as 1.5-point favorites, installed at -120 on the moneyline while the Pelicans come in at +100. The point total for tonight’s game is set at 233.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers -1.5

With only one game between them already played, these two sides have three more to go before the season is done, so tonight will be a good preview for what’s to come as the season starts heading toward the playoff push. The Pels have been without Zion Williamson (hamstring) since the beginning of January and will hope to get him back sometime soon, but they’ll have to continue without him for the foreseeable future.

Damian Lillard has been having a fantastic season, averaging 32.1 ppg and coming off a staggering 71-point performance against the Rockets. While the Pelicans should be able to keep the game close, take the Blazers to keep the edge and get the win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Over 233

The Blazers have pushed the score over the total in five of their last seven games, with the majority of those being played at home. The Pelicans have allowed an average of 113.5 points per game to opponents throughout the season and I think with Lillard playing as well as he is right now, he’ll give the Portland offense enough to take the game over the total at home.