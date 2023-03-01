Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off this week from Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge just outside Orlando, Florida. As a PGA TOUR elevated event, the tournament will feature many of the world’s top golfers, including World No. 1 Jon Rahm and 2022 Arnold Palmer champion Scottie Scheffler.

The golfers will be competing for a share of a $20 million purse, but they’ll face some of the elements over the weekend. There will be winds over 20 MPH on Friday and a chance of rain on Friday. However, the temperatures should be comfortable, with highs in the 80s and low 90s for much of the tournament.

Rahm is the opening favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +650.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational starting Thursday, March 2 and ending Sunday, March 5.

Thursday, March 2

Hi 89°, Low 64°: Partly cloudy, 7% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Friday, March 3

Hi 91°, Low 70°: Partly cloudy/windy, 6% chance of precipitation, 21 MPH winds

Saturday, March 4

Hi 89°, Low 64°: Partly cloudy, 23% chance of precipitation, 17 MPH winds

Sunday, March 5

Hi 80°, Low 56°: Mostly sunny, 7% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds