 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who won last year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Before the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off Thursday, we look back at last year’s winner.

By grace.mcdermott
Scottie Scheffler poses with the trophy after winning the WM Phoenix Open for the second consecutive year at TPC Scottsdale. Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be held at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge Golf Course in Bay Hill, Florida from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5. Since the invitational is one of the PGA TOUR’s new elevated events, the field includes many of the world’s top-ranked golfers, including World No. 2 and 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler finished at -5 last year to beat Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, and Billy Horschel by one stroke. His odds are set at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm is set as the favorite at +650 after winning two of the first three elevated events of 2023. Rory McIlroy, the 2018 Arnold Palmer winner, comes in at +900.

Forty-four of the OWGR’s top 50 golfers will compete for a share of a $20 million purse at the invitational. This will be a full-field event.

More From DraftKings Nation