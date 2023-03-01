Who won last year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be held at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge Golf Course in Bay Hill, Florida from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5. Since the invitational is one of the PGA TOUR’s new elevated events, the field includes many of the world’s top-ranked golfers, including World No. 2 and 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler finished at -5 last year to beat Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, and Billy Horschel by one stroke. His odds are set at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm is set as the favorite at +650 after winning two of the first three elevated events of 2023. Rory McIlroy, the 2018 Arnold Palmer winner, comes in at +900.

Forty-four of the OWGR’s top 50 golfers will compete for a share of a $20 million purse at the invitational. This will be a full-field event.