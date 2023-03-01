Pennzoil 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Las Vegas this weekend for the first of two races in the desert. The green flag drops on the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The circuit will return in October during the playoffs for the South Point 400.

This marks the third full race of the season and we’re settling into the weekly field. Injuries and other issues will result in some changes, but the field will mostly remain the same week-to-week.

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and Kyle Busch have won the first two races to start the 2023 campaign. Joey Logano and Aric Almirola won the twin Duels ahead of the Daytona 500 and Martin Truex, Jr. won the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Busch heads into race week as the favorite to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +600, and is followed by Kyle Larson (+700), Ross Chastain and Joey Logano (both +800), and Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott (all +1000). Busch won the 2009 version of this race and finished fourth last year.

Race week gets started on Friday with garage hours, then features garage hours, practice, and qualifying on Saturday.