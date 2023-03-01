 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pennzoil 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of a restart during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400 race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Las Vegas this weekend for the first of two races in the desert. The green flag drops on the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The circuit will return in October during the playoffs for the South Point 400.

This marks the third full race of the season and we’re settling into the weekly field. Injuries and other issues will result in some changes, but the field will mostly remain the same week-to-week.

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and Kyle Busch have won the first two races to start the 2023 campaign. Joey Logano and Aric Almirola won the twin Duels ahead of the Daytona 500 and Martin Truex, Jr. won the exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Busch heads into race week as the favorite to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +600, and is followed by Kyle Larson (+700), Ross Chastain and Joey Logano (both +800), and Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott (all +1000). Busch won the 2009 version of this race and finished fourth last year.

Race week gets started on Friday with garage hours, then features garage hours, practice, and qualifying on Saturday.

2023 Pennzoil 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

