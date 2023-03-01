Picks, predictions for Xavier vs. Providence on Wednesday, March 1

The Xavier Musketeers battle the Providence Friars in a Big East showdown on Wednesday, March 1. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Amica Mutual Pavilion and will air on FS1. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Xavier vs. Providence odds

Spread: Providence -4

Over/Under: 154.5

Moneyline: PC -165, XU +140

Xavier (21-8, 13-5 Big East) is coming off a big 82-60 road win over Seton Hall on Friday, and while a first-place finish in the conference may be unlikely they will need a win Wednesday night to stay ahead of Providence for the second spot. A win over the Friars in this showdown would also give the Musketeers the clean sweep in the season series, after they eked out an 85-83 home win when these two last met back on February 1. Xavier’s 12th-ranked scoring offense, which averages 81.9 PPG, continues to be led by the strong play of guard Souley Boum, who has surpassed 20 points in two of his last four games.

Providence (21-8, 13-5 Big East) enters this bout as winners in three of their last four outings, including wins over Creighton and Villanova over that span. Bryce Hopkins continues to lead the Friars with a team-high 16.4 PPG, with the sophomore forward recently scoring 29 points in a win against St. John’s. The Friars remain undefeated with a 15-0 record at home while averaging 78.8 PPG, which is 30th in the nation.

The Pick: Providence -4

While the Musketeers boast one of the most efficient scoring offenses in the nation this season, they give up way too many baskets on the other end, allowing an average of 74.3 PPG to their opponents. Providence’s undefeated home record cannot be overlooked either, and Xavier’s struggles on the road have been well-warranted as they have dropped three of their last four road contests. The Friars are 10-5 versus the spread at home and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games, while Xavier is just 5-5 in the same span. Take Providence to cover and extend their undefeated home record.