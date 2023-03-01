Picks, predictions for Maryland vs. Ohio State on Wednesday, March 1

Maryland travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Wednesday, March 1. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on the Big Ten Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Maryland vs. Ohio State odds

Spread: Maryland -1.5

Over/Under: 137

Moneyline: Maryland -120, Ohio State +100

Maryland (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) appears to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament after picking up wins against Purdue, Penn State, Minnesota, and Northwestern, though there is still much to play for come Wednesday night. The Terrapins are in a three-way tie for second place in the conference and are looking to snag a higher seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament. Guard Jahmir Young, who leads the team in scoring with an average of 16.2 PPG, continues to prove his worth after transferring from Charlotte. He’s shooting 43.3% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, and dropped 18 points as the Terrapins dominated Northwestern 75-59 in their last game.

Ohio State (12-17, 4-14 Big Ten) has had a forgettable season, to say the least, but they managed to snap a nasty streak in their 72-60 win over Illinois. The upset victory broke a nine-game losing streak, with the Buckeyes having dropped 14 of their previous 15 games overall. Not only did Ohio State drop their previous nine games, but that unfavorable streak included four straight home losses before finally thwarting Illinois. The Achilles heel for the Buckeyes has been a lackluster defense, as their Big Ten opponents are shooting 42.7% from the floor against them, which ranks 10th in the conference.

The Pick: Maryland -1.5

The Buckeyes’ disastrous season carries over to their record versus the spread, where they are 9-20 overall this year. That includes a porous 1-9 record through their last 10 games, while the Terrapins are 7-3 respectively in the same time span. Unlike Ohio State, Maryland has something to play for and is desperately looking to pick up a road win in order to be rewarded with a double-bye come tournament time. Take the better overall team with something to play for in this one, with the Terrapins looking to win and cover.