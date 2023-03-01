Picks, predictions for Auburn vs. Alabama on Wednesday, March 1

The Auburn Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa for a rivalry bout with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from Coleman Coliseum, and will the game will air on ESPN2. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Auburn vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Alabama -9.5

Over/Under: 153.5

Moneyline: Alabama -540, Auburn +390

Auburn (19-10, 9-7 SEC) has been playing far from their best basketball as of late, having dropped five of their last seven games and slipping to 9-7 in the conference. While some projections have them as a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament, that reality may not come to fruition if a weak finish ensues down the stretch. The Tigers did not do themselves any favors following their loss to Kentucky on Saturday, a blowout to the tune of 84-56 as they shot just 33% from the floor. Bouncing back with a win over their rival will be a tall task nonetheless, and the Tigers were outmatched 77-69 at home against Alabama earlier this season.

Alabama (25-4, 15-1 SEC) survived a close battle with Arkansas on Saturday, winning 86-83 to extend their current winning streak to three games and counting. It provides some positive momentum down the stretch after the Crimson Tide suffered their lone SEC loss to Tennessee back on Feb. 15. Alabama boasts a second-place ranking in the AP Poll and their fifth-ranked scoring offense (83.3 PPG) continues to be led by the stellar play of guard Brandon Miller, who is averaging 19.7 PPG and just dropped 24 points in their win over the Razorbacks.

The Pick: Alabama -9.5

Neither team has been playing their best basketball as of late and while there may be a chance that the Tigers can keep this a close one versus their rivals, it's hard to bet against the number two ranked team on their home court. The Crimson Tide are 16-12-1 versus the spread overall and 9-5 at home this season, and the outside headlines have yet to impact their ability to add to the win column. This is a big rivalry game for both of these programs, so take Alabama to find a way to finish with a convincing win and cover.