Picks, predictions for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky on Wednesday, March 1

The No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats will host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on SEC Network.

My college hoops bets went 12-6-1 over the past week, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky odds

Spread: Kentucky -10

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -550, Vandy +400

Vanderbilt (16-13, 9-7 SEC) finished February with a 6-1 record and is coming off an 88-72 home win over the Florida Gators on Saturday. Six Commodores finished in double figures, and Liam Robbin led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. Vandy rates 84th overall in KenPom with an offense that rates 26th in adjusted efficiency and 180th on the defensive end.

Kentucky (20-9, 11-5 SEC) will go for its fifth consecutive victory and crushed the Auburn Tigers 86-54 at home on Saturday. Oscar Tshiebwe went off for 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor with 17 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler hasn’t played since February 4th with an ankle injury and appears likely to sit out his seventh consecutive game. The Wildcats rate 21st in KenPom with a 13th-rated offense in adjusted efficiency and 76th defensively.

The Pick: Vanderbilt +10

The Commodores hit their stride over the past month, and it’s tough to expect them to not be competitive in this matchup. Vandy’s road trends against the spread are pretty impressive over the last few years as the Commodores covered at a 37-18-1 rate in their last 56 road contests. Additionally, they are 5-1 ATS in their last six contests overall.