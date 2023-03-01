Picks, predictions for Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 1

The No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers will hit the road for a matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night from Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. The game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPNU.

My last 19 college basketball bets went 12-6-1 over the last week, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame odds

Spread: Pitt -4

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Pitt -175, ND +150

Pittsburgh (21-8, 14-4 ACC) will look for its third consecutive victory coming off a 99-82 home win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. Blake Hinson came off the bench to score 22 points on 6-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc with six rebounds. The Panthers rate 55th overall in KenPom including 29th adjusted offensive efficiency and 101st on the defensive end.

Notre Dame (10-19, 2-16 ACC) went winless in seven February games and fell short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 66-58 on the road Saturday. Ven-Allen Lubin scored a team-high 19 points on 9-of-13 shots from the floor with eight rebounds. The Irish were without JJ Starling (knee), who will be held out of this contest, and Marcus Hammond (toe) for a team that doesn’t have a big rotation. Notre Dame is 169th in KenPom with an offense that rates 108th in adjusted efficiency and 258th defensively.

The Pick: Pitt -4

The Panthers are not a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, so they should be plenty motivated to avoid a bad loss in this spot. Pittsburgh is 7-3 straight up on the road this season and 9-1-1 against the spread in its last 11 road contests. The Panthers are significantly better on both ends of the floor especially if Hammond has to sit out for Notre Dame, and they’ll cover this number on the road.