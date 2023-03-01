Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Kansas State on Wednesday, March 1

The No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats return home for a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night from Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+.

Over the last week, my college hoops bets went 12-6-1 against the spread, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds

Spread: Kansas State -7

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: K-State -280, OU +235

Oklahoma (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) ended a two-game losing skid with a 61-50 road win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Jacob Groves came off the bench to lead the Sooners in scoring with 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc with five rebounds. Bijan Cortes missed the last two games due to personal reasons, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available. Oklahoma rates 52nd overall in KenPom including 70th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 48th defensively.

Kansas State (22-7, 10-6 Big 12) won three games in a row including Saturday’s 73-68 road win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Wildcats were led by Markquis Nowell, who scored 22 points with eight assists and five rebounds. Kansas State rates 20th overall in KenPom with the 57th-rated offense and 12th-rated defense.

The Pick: Kansas State -7

The Wildcats are back at home where they’re 15-1 this season, and the Sooners will play their second straight road game where they’re 2-7 straight up. Kansas State covered the spread in eight of its last nine games, and the Wildcats should be the more motivated roster on Wednesday night.