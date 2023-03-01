Picks, predictions for No. 9 Texas vs. No. 22 TCU on Wednesday, March 1

The No. 9 Texas Longhorns will hit the road for a matchup with the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night from Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.

My college hoops hit at a 12-6-1 rate against the spread last week, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas vs. TCU odds

Spread: TCU -2.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: TCU -140, Texas +120

Texas (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) won consecutive games before losing to the Baylor Bears 81-72 on the road Saturday. Dylan Disu scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. The Longhorns rate ninth overall in KenPom including 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 27th on the defensive end.

TCU (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) won two of its last three contests including an 83-82 road win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. Mike Miles Jr. led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor. Eddie Lampkin Jr. missed Saturday’s game, and Rondel Walker (elbow) sat out each of the last four contests. The Horned Frogs rate 22nd overall in KenPom including 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 20th defensively.

The Pick: TCU -2.5

I’m picking whichever team gets the home game in this matchup, and the Horned Frogs are in a strong bounce-back spot after the Longhorns beat them 79-75 in January. TCU’s defense will rise to the challenge for a tough matchup with the Longhorns’ strength, which comes on the offensive end of the floor. The Horned Frogs are 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 home games, while Texas failed to cover in four of its last five road contests.