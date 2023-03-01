Picks, predictions for Utah State vs. UNLV on Wednesday, March 1

Utah State will hit the road for this Mountain West Conference matchup with UNLV. Tipoff on Wednesday, March 1 is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET while airing on CBSSN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Utah State vs. UNLV odds

Spread: Utah State -3

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: Utah State -140, UNLV +120

Utah State (22-7, 11-5 Mountain West) is firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Because of that, the Aggies need to stack a few more quality wins while avoiding disappointing losses. They took care of business in their last game at Wyoming, winning 65-55 on Feb. 21. Guard Steven Ashworth led the Aggies with 19 points and seven rebounds.

UNLV (17-11, 6-10 Mountain West) dropped three games in a row earlier this month, but the Runnin’ Rebels got back on track with a narrow 54-53 victory over Air Force last Friday. Elijah Harkless led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

The Pick: Utah State -3

Utah State is the better team, and the Aggies have more to play for from a postseason perspective. Utah State won its first meeting against UNLV by a score of 75-71 at home on Jan. 17. UNLV hasn’t shown promising form lately, losing four of its last six games and barely beating a MWC bottom-feeder (Air Force) along the way. Utah State should be rested after not playing in over a week, and the Aggies are poised to avoid a blemish on their tournament resume.