Picks, predictions for Missouri vs. LSU on Wednesday, March 1

It’s a battle of the Tigers, as LSU will host Missouri in this SEC hoops clash. Tipoff on Wednesday, March 1 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET while airing on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Missouri vs. LSU odds

Spread: Mizzou -4

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Mizzou -175, LSU +150

Missouri (21-8, 9-7 SEC) is probably in the NCAA Tournament as things stand. However, these developments tend to be fluid, and the Tigers don’t have a ton of wiggle room. It helps that Missouri won back-to-back games, most recently beating Georgia 85-63 on Saturday. D’Moi Hodge paced the Tigers with 18 points in the road win. Nick Honor added 17 points and four assists.

LSU (13-16, 2-14 SEC) currently has the worst record in the SEC thanks to 13 defeats in its last 14 tries within the conference. LSU’s most recent loss came in a 82-69 road defeat at Ole Miss. KJ Williams led the Tigers with 29 points and 5 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Pick: Missouri -4

This is LSU’s final home game of the season, but it’s hard to believe the Tigers will flip a switch and suddenly play with urgency. LSU has lost eight straight home games, and most of those were against teams that aren’t on the same level as Missouri. Armed with the nation’s ninth-ranked offense (per KenPom.com), Mizzou has everything it needs to comfortably win this matchup and cover the spread.