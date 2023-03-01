Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Kyle Lowry headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 1

We’ve got nine games on Wednesday’s NBA slate to kick off the month of March, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 1

Kevin Durant (knee) - expected to play

Durant makes his return to the court and it’ll also be his Suns debut. He’s expected to be on a minutes limit but the biggest trade deadline move is about to be seen in action.

P.J. Washington (foot) - doubtful

With Washington set to sit out, Gordon Hayward and JT Thor should see more minutes here.

Zach LaVine (injury management) - TBD

DeMar DeRozan (injury management) - TBD

Nikola Vucevic (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how Chicago handles its stars on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Isaiah Stewart (hip) - OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - probable

Jaden Ivey (personal) - available

Marvin Bagley remains a great value play with Duren and Stewart out. Bogdanovic should be back but we’ll see how much Detroit actually plays him.

Jaylen Brown (personal) - available

Mike Muscala (knee) - questionable

Brown coming back in will take some shots away from Jayson Tatum. If Muscala can’t play, that means more run for Grant Williams and even Luke Kornet.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Max Strus (ankle) - questionable

Kevin Love (knee) - probable

Gabe Vincent should be in DFS lineups with Lowry out. If Strus can’t play, that means more run for Victor Oladipo.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Ja Morant (injury management) - TBD

Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) - TBD

Desmond Bane (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see if Memphis rests anyone on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - TBD

We’ll see if Porter Jr. plays after sitting Tuesday’s game. The Rockets are tanking, so they might throw some different lineups out there to close out this season.

Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) - questionable

If Isaac plays, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero might see less run at the swing positions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) - TBD

Khris Middleton (knee) - TBD

Jrue Holiday (injury management) - TBD

Brook Lopez (injury management) - TBD

Antetokounmpo played Tuesday, so we’ll see if the Bucks sit him. Middleton is likely to sit with his knee still being a problem. Holiday and Lopez are up in the air.

Anthony Davis (foot) - TBD

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - doubtful

Russell is unlikely to play, so Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves should remain key players in the backcourt. Davis might not suit up and if he doesn’t, that means more minutes for Mo Bamba and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle, protocols) - OUT

The point guard was unlikely to play with the ankle and is now definitely out as he was put in health and safety protocols Tuesday. We’ll see who exactly suits up for the Thunder but Josh Giddey and Tre Mann should be solid value plays if they’re in.

Jonas Valanciunas (calf) - questionable

Josh Richardson (quad) - questionable

If Valanciunas is out, Jaxson Hayes should get plenty of run with Larry Nance Jr. already being ruled out. If Richardson sits, that’ll mean more playing time for Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall.