Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Kyle Lowry headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 1

We’ve got nine games on Wednesday’s NBA slate to kick off the month of March, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 1
Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets
Kevin Durant (knee) - expected to play
Durant makes his return to the court and it’ll also be his Suns debut. He’s expected to be on a minutes limit but the biggest trade deadline move is about to be seen in action.
P.J. Washington (foot) - doubtful
With Washington set to sit out, Gordon Hayward and JT Thor should see more minutes here.
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
Zach LaVine (injury management) - TBD
DeMar DeRozan (injury management) - TBD
Nikola Vucevic (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how Chicago handles its stars on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT
Isaiah Stewart (hip) - OUT
Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - probable
Jaden Ivey (personal) - available
Marvin Bagley remains a great value play with Duren and Stewart out. Bogdanovic should be back but we’ll see how much Detroit actually plays him.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown (personal) - available
Mike Muscala (knee) - questionable
Brown coming back in will take some shots away from Jayson Tatum. If Muscala can’t play, that means more run for Grant Williams and even Luke Kornet.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT
Max Strus (ankle) - questionable
Kevin Love (knee) - probable
Gabe Vincent should be in DFS lineups with Lowry out. If Strus can’t play, that means more run for Victor Oladipo.
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets
Ja Morant (injury management) - TBD
Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) - TBD
Desmond Bane (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see if Memphis rests anyone on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - TBD
We’ll see if Porter Jr. plays after sitting Tuesday’s game. The Rockets are tanking, so they might throw some different lineups out there to close out this season.
Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) - questionable
If Isaac plays, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero might see less run at the swing positions.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) - TBD
Khris Middleton (knee) - TBD
Jrue Holiday (injury management) - TBD
Brook Lopez (injury management) - TBD
Antetokounmpo played Tuesday, so we’ll see if the Bucks sit him. Middleton is likely to sit with his knee still being a problem. Holiday and Lopez are up in the air.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Anthony Davis (foot) - TBD
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - doubtful
Russell is unlikely to play, so Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves should remain key players in the backcourt. Davis might not suit up and if he doesn’t, that means more minutes for Mo Bamba and Jarred Vanderbilt.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle, protocols) - OUT
The point guard was unlikely to play with the ankle and is now definitely out as he was put in health and safety protocols Tuesday. We’ll see who exactly suits up for the Thunder but Josh Giddey and Tre Mann should be solid value plays if they’re in.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Jonas Valanciunas (calf) - questionable
Josh Richardson (quad) - questionable
If Valanciunas is out, Jaxson Hayes should get plenty of run with Larry Nance Jr. already being ruled out. If Richardson sits, that’ll mean more playing time for Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall.