What Memphis needs to do to get into 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Memphis Tigers are in ESPN’s Last Four Byes and are pegged as a No. 10 seed at CBS. The Tigers face SMU and No. 1 Houston to finish out the season. The Tigers sit in second place behind Houston in the AAC standings and sit at 38th in the NCAA NET rankings, a solid position as they head into the conference tournament. We’ll break down what they need to do to make the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Bubble Watch

Memphis is joined in the last four byes category by West Virginia, Nevada, and Auburn, with Mississippi State, Boise State, Arizona State, and Wisconsin knocking on the door as the last four in. No other AAC teams besides Houston are projected to make the tournament.

What teams losing would help Memphis?

Teams: Auburn, Nevada

Auburn and Nevada are both just a few spots ahead of the Tigers in the NCAA NET rankings, and are also both on the bubble alongside Memphis. As Auburn faces Alabama and Nevada takes on UNLV, a loss from one of these teams could help cement Memphis further into the tournament picture.

Will Memphis get in?

A loss to Houston shouldn’t affect their standing too much, but a loss to SMU or an early exit from conference play could get the Tigers bumped. A win over Houston would be an enormous boost to their resume.

Verdict: So long as Memphis’ season doesn’t take a shocking turn for the worse, the Tigers should be set for the tourney. They share the bubble with a few teams that have big games ahead of them, and after Memphis took Houston to the wire on the road, they may have a real shot at getting a big win at home.