What Utah State needs to do to get into 2023 NCAA Tournament

Utah State has enjoyed a productive season while residing in the top four of the Mountain West Conference standings. Fellow MWC teams like San Diego State, Boise State, and Nevada seem to be trending toward a 2023 NCAA Tournament appearance. Will Utah State join them? We’ll break it down below.

Bubble Watch

No matter where you look, these teams are synonymous with the NCAA Tournament bubble watch: North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona State, Clemson, Boise State, Penn State, Utah State, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, and West Virginia.

Of course, we are splitting hairs at this point, and some teams can be added or subtracted from this list. Utah State is one of the few mid majors on bubble watch, which isn’t always a great thing. The Aggies could have fewer opportunities to post statement wins in order to beef up their NCAA Tournament resume. No matter what, Utah State will need somewhat of a deep run in the Mountain West tournament (and maybe some help) to be considered for the Big Dance.

What teams losing would help Utah State?

Teams: North Carolina, Boise State, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Clemson, Penn State, Texas Tech.

It feels like Utah State is going head-to-head with fellow Mountain West squad Boise State for an NCAA Tournament spot. The Aggies will play Boise State at home in the regular season finale on March 4. If Utah State can win that game, then make some noise in the MWC Tournament, then there’s hope.

Will Utah State get in?

As mentioned in the section above, Utah State will need to beat UNLV and Boise State to finish out the regular season, then knock off at least one of San Diego State, Boise State, or Nevada in the conference tournament.

While not impossible, that’s a tall task for the Aggies. On top of that, Utah State doesn’t have the luxury of larger conference teams that will see chances to knock-off top ranked squads to make an impression on the committee.

Verdict: Next Four Out