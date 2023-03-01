What Clemson needs to do to get into 2023 NCAA Tournament

Despite holding a strong overall and conference record, the Clemson Tigers currently find themselves on the 2023 NCAA Tournament bubble. Clemson missed several key chances to improve its NCAA Tournament resume down the stretch of the regular season, and the Tigers will need to make up for it in the ACC Tournament. We’ll break down Clemson’s chances to make the Big Dance below.

Bubble Watch

These teams are very much on the NCAA Tournament bubble watch: North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona State, Boise State, Penn State, Utah State, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, and West Virginia.

Clemson had numerous chances to leapfrog these teams down the stretch of the regular season. However, the Tigers missed opportunities at resume-enhancing victories while losing to Miami, North Carolina, and Virginia. Defeats against teams like Boston College and Louisville serve as blemishes on Clemon’s NCAA Tournament profile as well.

What teams losing would help Clemson?

Teams: North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Boise State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, and Michigan.

These teams losing paired with a few quality Clemson wins in the ACC Tournament would do wonders for the Tigers’ chances to make the Big Dance. Clemson wants to leapfrog ACC foe North Carolina for an at-large bid. That should be the target during the conference tournament. An early exit for the Tar Heels and a somewhat impressive run for Clemson in the ACC Tournament would serve as a nice boost for the Tigers.

Will Clemson get in?

Fair or not: it doesn’t feel like Clemson has enough “splash” Quad 1 victories to make the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers beat Duke at home in January. That’s the big one. Others include road wins over Pittsburgh and NC State. Those are good wins, but they probably won’t move the needle enough to make up for losses to Loyola Chicago, Louisville, South Carolina, and Boston College.

Unless Clemson makes an overly impressive run in the ACC Tournament, it feels like the Tigers will be on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday.

Verdict: First Four Out