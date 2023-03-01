What Michigan needs to do to get into 2023 NCAA Tournament

It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Michigan Wolverines, and now Juwan Howard’s squad finds itself on the 2023 NCAA Tournament bubble. So where do the Wolverines stand and what do they need to do for an invitation to the Big Dance? We’ll break it down below.

Bubble Watch

These teams are very much on the NCAA Tournament bubble watch: North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona State, Boise State, Penn State, Utah State, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Clemson, and West Virginia.

Michigan has clawed its way into the bubble conversation with three straight wins over Michigan State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin respectively. That stretch certainly helped the Wolverines NCAA tournament resume. Michigan can further its cause while finishing the regular season at Illinois and Indiana. Of course, the Wolverines will then play in the ultra-competitive Big Ten Tournament.

What teams losing would help Michigan?

Teams: North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Boise State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Clemson, and Michigan.

Many pundits consider Boise State, Mississippi State, North Carolina, and Arizona State to be in front of Michigan for an at-large bid. With that being said, Wolverine fans will be rooting for these schools to exit early from their respective conference tournaments while hoping Michigan can pull off a few quality wins.

Will Michigan get in?

The Wolverines have been playing better down the stretch this season. However, it could be a case of “too little, too late”. Michigan is 3-10 against Quad 1 opponents with Illinois and Indiana left on the schedule. The Wolverines need to pick up at least two more wins in that section, either in the regular season or conference tournament. With that being said, the deck seems stacked against Michigan, as it will check in as a sizable underdog for each of those contests.

Verdict: First Four Out