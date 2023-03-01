Jalen Carter charged with misdemeanors in traffic death near Georgia campus

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been charged with reckless driving and racing in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, home of UGA’s campus, for an incident that happened on January 15 that killed a former teammate and a recruiting department staff member.

Jalen Carter is subject of arrest warrant in Athens after being implicated by police for racing in the crash that took the life of former teammate, and UGA staffer. pic.twitter.com/2TC0DS40sO — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 1, 2023

Carter is currently in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, where he is projected to be a first round draft pick, and is ranked as the No. 1 player at his position by most evaluations.

