Jalen Carter charged with misdemeanors in traffic death near Georgia campus

The Georgia defensive lineman and projected first round draft selection is currently in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

By Collin Sherwin
Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been charged with reckless driving and racing in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, home of UGA’s campus, for an incident that happened on January 15 that killed a former teammate and a recruiting department staff member.

Carter is currently in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, where he is projected to be a first round draft pick, and is ranked as the No. 1 player at his position by most evaluations.

More to come.

