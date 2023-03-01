When does Scream 6 release in theaters?

We’re back in Woodsboro ... Wait, nope, we’re in New York City. The latest installment of the Scream movie franchise will be Scream 6, set in NYC and set to hit theaters soon. The movie picks up after the events of Scream 5, which brought us back to Woodsboro for a new saga of killings by the coveted Ghostface. Most of the cast of Scream 5 is back, this time trying to escape Ghostface and Woodsboro. Let’s look at when the movie will release in theaters and some more info.

Scream 6 release date

Scream 6 will release in theaters on March 10. You can get tickets for the evening of Thursday, March 9, of course. The directing and writing group Radio Silence is back for their second film in the franchise after rebooting things last year. After the success of Scream 5, Paramount Pictures decided to go through with a new trilogy. That team is comprised of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy-Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin) and Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin) are all reprising their roles from the fifth movie. Courtney Cox is also back as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere will return as Kirby Reed from the fourth film.

On top of those returning, Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving, Jack Champion, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Liana Liberato and Henry Czerny are among the new cast members.