Big 12 Tourney offering enhanced experience to fans with school-specific treats

The Big XII Conference Tournament kicks off on March 8 in Kansas City, Missouri at the T-Mobile Center. It’s not just top-tier college basketball that the tournament has to offer fans and visitors, though — commissioner Brett Yormark and the Big 12 have put together an eventful week. Fat Joe, Jordin Sparks, and Shaquille O’Neal (under his musical alias DJ Diesel) will all perform throughout the week in KC, but the biggest attraction may be the menu.

Fans will have access to 10 meals specifically tailored to the Big 12 teams. For those who go to sporting events and think to themselves, “I wish I had a team-themed food to eat right now that only kind of relates to the team,” this is the week for you.

The Baylor Float of ice cream and Dr. Pepper should satisfy fans’ sweet tooth, while those looking for something more filling can opt for the TCU Loaded Tots (tater tots, spicy queso sauce, chopped house smoked brisket, pico de gallo, topped with Horned Frog Purple sour cream) or the Longhorn Quesadilla (Triple cheese quesadilla, steak or chicken, with Burnt Orange salsa rojo sauce). Fans looking to clog their arteries can go for a K-State’s Wabash Cannondog (Bacon wrapped jumbo hot dog topped with Wildcat Purple relish).

The Big XII Championship Game will take place on Saturday, March 11.