The Business of Sports: Inside Dan Snyder’s alleged ‘loan’

The Washington Commanders have been under the microscope for the last few seasons. After going through a name change and re-branding, the organization continues to be in the news cycle largely due to complaints about the executives, including team owner Dan Snyder. On this Business of Sports podcast episode, Don Van Natta Jr. and Andrew Brandt discuss the state of affairs surrounding the Commanders and their problematic owner.

The group of NFL owners haven’t exactly been on the side of Snyder when it comes to remaining a part of the illustrial group of executives. Natta remarks in the podcast that “everybody wants him [Snyder] gone” and that the expectation is that Snyder won’t be an owner when the 2023 regular season begins. This latter claim doesn’t come as much of a surprise as it was reported in February that the Commanders’ owner is looking to sell the franchise. The most recent timeline has the sale coming after owner’s meetings in March.

“Everyone wants him gone”@DVNJr discusses Dan Snyder’s relationship with the rest of the NFL on the latest Business of Sports Podcast with @AndrewBrandt: pic.twitter.com/KkWMmcqmGx — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 1, 2023

Snyder has encountered a litany of issues during his time as the owner of the team. One of the more recent is that Snyder reportedly received a loan that was to help with the team and then is rumored to have used the loan for personal expenses. This adds fuel to the claim that Snyder is actually in debt, hence the increased likelihood of the sale of the franchise. Natta and Brandt cover this and more in this week’s podcast episode.

