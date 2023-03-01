Ross Tucker podcast: Lions LB Alex Anzalone discusses season, free agency

The Detroit Lions had a 3-13-1 record in the first season with Dan Campbell at the helm as head coach. After another offseason to adjust to their new coach, the Lions turned around and posted their first winning record since 2017. Detroit re-signed veteran middle linebacker Alex Anzalone on a one-year deal following his success with the team in 2021. Anzalone joins this week’s episode of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast to discuss this past season and his next steps as a free agent again.

The new league year begins on March 15, which is when free agents can start making deals with new teams. Anzalone mentions on the podcast that if the money is equal among other teams, he is open to returning to the Lions. He says that he was a big fan of Dan Campbell and really praised the coach for his ability to help them turn around the season to end 9-8 after starting 1-6. The team even had a shot of making the playoffs in Week 18, and Azalone confirms that players were definitely keeping tabs on an important Seattle Seahawks game prior to their own kickoff.

Anzalone is coming off a career year. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent four years with them. Anzalone signed with the Lions on consecutive one-year deals starting in 2021. He played in all 17 games in 2022 and had 125 combined tackles with 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. Anzalone will hit the free agent market, potentially suiting up for the third team of his career in 2023.

